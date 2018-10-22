BellaNaija

Cameroon’s Paul Biya, 85 wins 7th Term as President

22.10.2018 at By 8 Comments

Cameroon’s Paul Biya and Africa’s oldest leader at 85, will serve a 7th term as president after winning elections in the country, BBC reports.

Biya won his 7th term in an election said to be marred by violence and low voter turnout, with just 5% of voter showing up in the country’s 2 Anglophone regions, according to the International Crisis Group.

Biya, according to the official results of the polls, won 71.3% of the votes, with the nearest opponent being Maurice Kamto of the MRC/CRM who won 14.2%.

85-year-old Biya had deployed riot police to the major cities of Yaounde and Douala in case of protests after the opposition’s calls for a re-run were rejected.

The Anglophone regions in Cameroon have been marred by violence lately, with videos circulating showing the country’s military killing civilians and burning down homes.

8 Comments on Cameroon’s Paul Biya, 85 wins 7th Term as President
  • Marsala October 22, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Africa!!!!!! The Creators of own Reality!!!! So you mean none of the “Witch Doctors” could stop this nonsense from reoccurring? Priorities!!!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Osas October 23, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Apparently… Nigeria isn’t the only sick county in Africa! God help us all 😖

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • naijababe October 23, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Chai PAUL BIYA that thing u dey look for, u go soon see am. Make Africa leaders pity the masses now wetin sef.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Bowl October 23, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Not in support of this die in power craze. But , Cameroun works better than Nigeria. There’s a consistent agricultural policy. You hardly see a beggar on the street at least

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • Ovadje October 24, 2018 at 12:00 am

      @Bowl, Cameroon is working so much better that there are tens of thousands of Cameroonian refuges in Nigeria? Just because something “works” for some people does not mean it’s working well! SMH

      Love this! 6 Reply
  • Bowl October 23, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Why do I have this feeling that APC has bought Bella Naija!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Bowl October 23, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    @Osa, but Your country is the sickest sha!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Bowl October 24, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    But Ovadje, pls let’s not have this argument.. I know about the crises in Northern Cameroun

    Love this! 0 Reply
