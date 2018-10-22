Victim of Racial Abuse on Ryanair Flight Speaks: “I feel really depressed about it”

Delsie Gayle, 77 a physically challenged woman was flying back home to London from Barcelona aboard a Ryanair flight when a man on her row started ranting at her, saying she should move seats.
Gayle was unable to move out of her aisle seat quickly enough to let the man sit down in his window seat, and then he began using abusive and racist remarks on her.
He was then told she was disabled to which he responded: “I don’t care whether she’s f****** disabled or not – if I tell her to get out she gets out.”
Later on in the argument, the white man said: “Don’t talk to me in a f****** foreign language you stupid ugly cow.”
When another passenger told the man he was being abusive, he responded: “I will carry on as far as I can with this ugly black bastard.”
“I was shocked, nobody ever said those words to me. I travel a lot, I go to Canada…and no-one has every said those words to me,” Gayle told ITV.
“I feel really depressed about it. I go to my bed and say, ‘What have I done?’ I haven’t done anything (for him) to attack me because of the colour of my skin.
“I feel very low, because he pay his fare to go on holiday, I pay mine, so why does he abuse me for that due to the colour of my skin? He does it with me and he gets away, he’ll do it to somebody else,” she added.
Speaking further, Gayle said: “I don’t eat, I can’t sleep. I’m just lying down there, I don’t eat. I’m just lying down there and think I’ve never gone through this with all my travelling.”
Gayle adds that the airline has not contacted her.
When a flight attendant came to address the situation, he asks if she’ll like to move to another seat and Gayle said she’ll like to sit with her daughter.
“Move her to another seat … I can’t get in while she’s sat there,” the white man interjected their conversation.
Gayle responded: “You smell. You need a wash.”
“If you don’t go to another seat, I’ll push you to another seat,” said the white man.
The woman was eventually moved to another seat.
Following the incident, Ryanair released a statement on Twitter, saying: “We are aware of this video and have reported this matter to Essex Police.”
According to Independent, a spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Essex Police takes prejudice-based crime seriously and we want all incidents to be reported. We are working closely with Ryanair and the Spanish authorities on the investigation.”
… and the people that sat and said/did nothing—the WORST.
This is it. Black people are not respected anywhere, no where!!!. We have to build our countries and Africa, because Black people are not respected. wAKE UP BLACK AND LET US MAKE THINGS WORK FOR US. Stop corruption and stop killing each other. God bless black race in Christ Jesus Amen.
Our new slave masters wont let that happen.
i feel sorry for her. i am black and proud of it. what i just dont understand is black people and those STUPID FAKE HAIR. why cant black people be proud of their natural hair.. thos fake things look very stupid and ugly. PLEASE LET US BLACK PEOPLE BE PROUD OF OUR HAIR. ITS BEAUTIFUL.
Now you are being petty. There are several reasons people (especially women her age) wear wigs, The number one reason is hair loss due to age, or it could even be from diseases such as alopecia or even a side effect of chemotherapy linked to cancer……you really never know. Not everyone is fortunate to have good hair or can afford to wear natural looking wigs or have the confidence to walk around bald or with bald patches. Do not judge a book by its cover or better still a person by what they wear just because it does not meet your ‘standard’. And for the record I have brilliant natural hair.
No human being should be treated with hatred based on the color of their skin and appearance. Nothing justifies such foolishness. The reality is, racism will never go away. I sued a top firm in New York that I worked for at that time for racial discrimination and defended an allegation in another case. I won both cases and was compensated big time. Whinning, forgiveness won’t make any difference. These racists are empowered more because they actually think they can get away with it. They simply don’t care. Take legal action, hit them hard. Worst case scenario,you don’t win the case, but show them you also have the same power and right.
Speaking of hair, Why do African women defend wigs and bleaching so much? Our hair texture is different from the mess Nigerian women put on their head. White women who wear extension add it not wear it like a cap all the time. Don’t use cancer survivors, things like aloepecia to boost your insecurity. It’s not the same thing.
My ex said the same lame excuse, natural hair is hard to maintain(She finally found ways to maintain it and wears her natural hair now) So the hundreds she spent on wigs at that time was easy to maintain. Only men who are lost will prefer such fakeness. Men accept it to avoid drama not because we like it.
How did our great grandmothers survive with their natural hair or is it only this generation that suffers from hair loss and insecurity. Self identity crisis is worse than any disease. The highest respect one can get in this life is, when you don’t allow anyone to define you as a person and are comfortable in your own self.
Mr Ade you are contradicting yourself. one minute you say the man is foolish for his racist remarks and the next you are condemning what women to wear on their heads, worse still, chastise anyone suffering from hair loss who have insecurities by trying to impose what you like. Please, did you not read Ayo’s comment Ayo October 23, 2018 at 2:24 pm? maybe you should.
Mr kunle, you lack comprehension skills. My point is very clear.
Ayo, comparing acceptance of oneself to colonialism is the same as instead of hitting the nail with the hammer but miss it.
The premise of colonialism/imperialism was Europeans used African resources to expand, build their economy across Europe. Also whites felt more superior collectively which is still relevant today. They had no confused identity about their own hair and skin(they didn’t wear afros, darkened their skin to look a certain way) two different scenarios from the identity crisis many Africans(all blacks included) suffer from. Whites imposed their own standard of beauty on others. And no other ethnic group succumbed to it than African Women on a large scale.
So, Africans built Europe, America and now Asia. Asians make the hair for you, sell it to Africans and it’s a billion dollar industry. They win in the long run.
That alone should be a wake up call for Africans, time to build ourselves instead of assilimation and wanting acception from other groups.
is it not funny you are advising all africans to embrace their hair? this is how colonialism and imperalism started, one person or group feeling its their onus to decide what is good for others or run their lives. see a psychatrist in your free time before you enter market.
PLEASE LET US BLACK PEOPLE DO AWAY WITH FAKE HAIR. THEY DO NOT LOOK GOOD AT ALL.
Next time open another page and discuss your issues intellectually.
What has fake hair got to do with the discussion?
You have emphasized that it does not look good like that is why the man kept calling her ugly and he was rights. Are you aware that fake hair has the same relevance in white land.
THEY ALSO FIX ATTACHMENTS!
if I choose to do it I do it and its fine, its my choice! i should not be prejudiced for it.
Moreover we all ( including the whites) have being finding convenient alternatives to a lot of things we have naturally. So do not kill the black woman for her weaves. Maintaining kinky hair is not a joke and if I fix anything and feel its pretty its pretty not your business.
i truly find these Africans behave like morons if someone insult you, you do the same. i recall i had an violent argument with the man on the motorway in the UK. the man refused to give the way as we were leaving the roundabout. i was driving a BMW coupe, he was driving a Fiat punto, you can’t compare the power of BMW and Fiat so i overtook him and prepared myself to join the main dual carriage way. The stupid idiot drove in front as i was slowing down, came out of his car calling me a neger. My response as a woman was!! between the two of us who looks like a “PIG” i don’t!!!. he said do you want me to hit you, i said i’m here Hit me. that what i was waiting for because i’m bulky quite muscular i said to him ” i’ll beat you up like your shit parents have never done before”. My parents never brought me up to hate anyone without a cause. In the end he shouted is it because you drive BMW with a private number plate, i replied so all this is out of jealousy. in his eyes a African can’t drive a BMW, he should be the one to drive it. This racism thing isn’t about self pettiness, it’s time to respond in the same way. why to loose a sleep or eat because of brain dead IDIOT. i will never harm my Health because mediocre racists. you look for trouble i’ll give it to them in billiards.
Ermmm not all Africans be have like morons ooo!,….. as a matter of fact the Africans I know here in the UK will react the way you did to the ‘pig’ (Well done on not backing down). And MOST Africans would have done more to that dirty pig on the plane……!!…., I’m just surprised Gayle’s daughter was on the flight and couldn’t or didn’t do more, I would have flown over the seats like a wild cat to his seat and slapped the whiteness out of his jelly puff -puff cheeks.
Hahahaha! I like you. 🙂
And they always look amazed and very nonplussed when they find that we’re not all prepared to benignly smile and accept ignorance.
Re the reference to behaving like “morons”, I think that to be fair, a lot of black African immigrants (and I’m speaking with particular reference to the UK) just genuinely do not transcend the so-called “second class citizen” lie that’s been firmly planted in their minds. Many people actually migrated from their own countries already believing the lie and may never have had any opportunity to regularly interact with Caucasians beforehand. Ergo the sheepish behavior.
Funny thing about it is that we still know how to “sharpen” our mouths and insult ourselves without hesitating (especially when it comes to ethnically targeted name-calling), even in the abroad…. but let a white face be on the other side of the argument. Automatic muting. Slavery of the mind is a terrible sumtin.
I just cried. This hurts me soo much. We need to worry about racism on top all the things we deal with in our personal lives? I never knew what racism was until I traveled out of Africa for thebfirstbtime. I am doing my undergraduate studies in london and being the only black in class no one would sit by me unless all the other seats were occupied. No one would talk to me unless I made the effort. You may think its no big deal but its Subtle racism and can affect ones self esteem The worst culprits are the Asians. (Indians, Koreans, Chinese, Arabs). The only people who are genuinely nice to me aside Nigerians are the ghanaians and other africans in the school . I just can’t wait to get done and get back to Africa. Nobody loves us out there. Most just pretend or tolerate you because they can’t do it openly like they could before
Mimi, I felt touched when I read your comment. Racism in the UK is very subtle, you have to learn to develop a thick skin. You’ll be fine.
Don’t take it personal Mimi @the asians, in general they prefer to stick to themselves because they prefer to speak their own languages rather than English which isn’t their native tongue. They are actually nice mostly
The most disturbing thing to me is that Ryan Air officials did nothing. If this was a black person, he or she would have been thrown off the flight. The man should have been moved or taken off the flight not the woman
Their quality of their service is already on a whole other level of uselessness, so I’m not even surprised that they behaved like total idiots in this particular case. I hope to goodness she gets a good lawyer and chases damages, sharply.
*The quality of their service*
Ikr? Flew them from Gatwick to Dublin. Let’s just say the only reason their flights are always full is because of the low prices. Service 0%
Please can we use extensive platforms like twitter to vent and request an apology from Ryanair. Getting angry here won’t bring the much needed change but #BoycottRyanAir will make them rethink and throw chubby whites who insult blacks off the plane.
Truth is nobody is going to boycott RyanAir.