NYSC suspends Orientation Course in Kaduna following Violence

The violence in Kaduna State has forced the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to suspend indefinitely its Batch ‘C’ orientation course in the state.

The corps shared the news on its official Facebook, saying the suspension is due “to the current security situation and consequent curfew imposed by the State Government.”

Affected corps members have been advised to remain in their homes.

Read the full statement below:

ATTENTION PROSPECTIVE CORPS MEMBERS DEPLOYED TO KADUNA STATE The Management of National Youth Service Corps wishes to inform all 2018 Batch ‘C’ prospective Corps Members deployed to Kaduna State that the commencement of the Orientation Course earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd October, 2018 has been suspended till further notice due to the current security situation and consequent curfew imposed by the State Government. All affected prospective Corps Members are advised to remain at home until further notice from the NYSC Management. However, all other prospective Corps Members deployed to other States and FCT are to report at the various Orientation Camps on Tuesday, 23rd October, 2018 as scheduled. All inconveniences are regretted. Thank you. Signed

Management