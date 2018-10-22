Fayose secures lawyers for EFCC Detainees, feeds 150 – Spokesperson

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, while in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), provided feeding for 150 people.

This was shared in a tweet from his Twitter account @GovAyoFayose currently operated by his spokesperson Lere Olayinka.

The 150 fed include people detained by the EFCC and visitors who came around.

In his usual characteristics, Fayose took his Stomach Infrastructure to the EFCC office in Lagos today as he provided food for over 150 people (detainees and visitors). The highly elated detainees jointly sang the National Anthem after their stomachs were adequately serviced

Olayinka also shared that the former governor provided legal representation for who are in genuine need of one, and promised to assist those who are unable to meet their bail conditions.

Also, he has secured lawyers for some of the detainees that are in genuine need of legal representation and promised to assist those having challenges in meeting their bail conditions.

Fayose’s bail hearing is slated for Wednesday, October 24, after he pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud made against him.