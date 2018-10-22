Fayose secures lawyers for EFCC Detainees, feeds 150 – Spokesperson

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, while in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), provided feeding for 150 people.
This was shared in a tweet from his Twitter account @GovAyoFayose currently operated by his spokesperson Lere Olayinka.
The 150 fed include people detained by the EFCC and visitors who came around.
In his usual characteristics, Fayose took his Stomach Infrastructure to the EFCC office in Lagos today as he provided food for over 150 people (detainees and visitors). The highly elated detainees jointly sang the National Anthem after their stomachs were adequately serviced
In his usual characteristics, Fayose took his Stomach Infrastructure to the EFCC office in Lagos today as he provided food for over 150 people (detainees and visitors).
The highly elated detainees jointly sang the National Anthem after their stomachs were adequately serviced
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) October 22, 2018
Olayinka also shared that the former governor provided legal representation for who are in genuine need of one, and promised to assist those who are unable to meet their bail conditions.
Also, he has secured lawyers for some of the detainees that are in genuine need of legal representation and promised to assist those having challenges in meeting their bail conditions.
Also, he has secured lawyers for some of the detainees that are in genuine need of legal representation and promised to assist those having challenges in meeting their bail conditions.
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) October 22, 2018
Fayose’s bail hearing is slated for Wednesday, October 24, after he pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud made against him.
No man can excape the judgement of God Almighty. Read your Bible. God Bless Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen
Steal billions of Naira of Gov’t funds, spare a few thousands on pretentious philanthropy.
Sadly this is what governance is in Nigeria.
Fayose and Rochas are twin brothers from different political mothers, PDP and APC with Greed as their father.
Suddenly, Fayose knows there are people in detention who need lawyers and food.
I read about a Medical Doctor that developed his village , Umuchukwu, Orumba South, Anambra State by building over 100 standardized houses for the poor, widows and orphans, a world class hospital, water boreholes, police stations, police officers mess, town halls, churches. schools as well giving scholarships to the children. He did not stop there but partnered with the State Government to construct their roads and bring electricity to his village. This was done as philanthropy by a single man, not as business or political move because he lives and works in the U.S.
Has Fayose paid salaries in Ekiti State? How has he developed Ekiti State in education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, human capital,harnessing of natural resources?
Kkay,
Thank you for sharing this. I am so inspired by the story of this ONE MAN. Wow!!! Literally transformed his whole community. Just ONE MAN!! He will NEVER lack in Jesus name, AMEN!!!
Cocoa,
A resounding AMEN!
I was totally blown away by this man’s compassion and generosity.
Guess what? When my friend (also a medical doctor in diaspora) and I read this astounding philanthropic work of Dr. Godwin Maduka, it dawned on us that there are actually quite a number of Nigerian doctors abroad who have the financial capacity to do as much as this one man. However, it is just like the parable of talents.
This man’s academic achievements alone is towering. You need to know more about him.
If every community could have one or two rich folks do what this doctor did and each of us Nigerians that are financially blessed/well-placed take up the needs of the indigent ones, who needs politicians? They are just a nuisance.
@kkay… That’s why when people say Igbos don’t love themselves, I know they don’t know what they are saying. .
This type of philanthropy is common in igboland. Were it not that Igbos help themselves, they could have been the poorest in Nigerian today. Think about the civil war, non rehabilitation in the
Post war, occasional loss of lives and property in the North. Yes, Igbos are where they are today, due to self help.