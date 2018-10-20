EFCC reportedly moving Fayose to Lagos for Trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will reportedly be moving former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose to Lagos for a trial.

According to The Nation, the former governor has been charged with receiving the sums of ₦1.299 billion and $5.3 million from the Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

A source who spoke to The Nation said Fayose diverted the sums, released for his 2014 governorship campaign, to the acquiring of properties.

The source said:

He will be prosecuted for receiving ₦1.299 billion and $5.3 million from ONSA through a former minister, Musiliu Obanikoro. Although the illicit cash was released for the 2014 governorship campaign of Fayose, it was diverted to acquiring properties. The minister flew ₦1.299 billion in cash in two flights to Akure Airport for Fayose, and it was Agbele who received the slush funds from Obanikoro. While Fayose admitted knowing Obanikoro, he told his interrogators that he did not collect $5.3 million from the ex-minister. The EFCC will relocate Fayose from Abuja to Lagos either on Saturday or Sunday for the trial.

The EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren confirmed that the former governor has been charged. He said:

Fayose has been served with charges alongside his company, Spotless.

The governor’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, has, however, released a statement saying the EFCC does not have enough evidence to prosecute. He said:

With the deafening noise that they made about the evidence of corruption in their possession and even going by the EFCC ignoble tweet of July 15, 2018, in which the commission expressed its readiness to prosecute the former governor immediately he no longer enjoyed immunity, Nigerians had expected that by now, he will be facing trial in court.