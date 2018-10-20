Kidnappers release Africa’s Youngest Billionaire Mohammed Dewji

Africa’s youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji has returned home after he was released by his abductors.

“I have returned home safely,” Mohammed shared in a tweet from his company METL Group’s account.

He thanked the Tanzanian authorities for working toward his safe return, and people all around the world for their prayers.

“I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians, and everyone around the world for their prayers. I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the Police Force for working for my safe return.” — Mohammed Dewji (3:15AM, Dar es Salaam)

(3:15AM, Dar es Salaam) — MeTL Group (@MeTL_Group) October 20, 2018

It is unclear if the billionaire was rescued by the police or if he was released only after a ransom was paid.

His family had offered to pay 1 billion Tanzanian shilling ($440,000) to anyone who could provide information that would lead to his release.

Mohammed was abducted by gunmen in Dar es Salaam on October 11.