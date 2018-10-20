Proposed Minimum Wage based on Facts & Indices – Chris Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has said that the minimum wage proposed by the Federal Government was arrived at based on facts.
Punch reports that Ngige said this in a statement released by the Press Director at the Ministry, Samuel Olowookere. He said:
We need to arrive at a figure which the employers can afford to pay as an employee cannot fix a figure for the employer. Rather, it must be based on mutual agreement by the tripartite partners.
It is not a function of moving motions or voting at the National Tripartite Negotiation Committee that the figure must be as the organised labour appears to make it look.
There is absolutely therefore no need to heat up the polity. The government’s proposed new minimum wage figure is clearly based on critical facts and indices incapable of causing disequilibrium in the economy.
The Federal Government has previously announced a proposed minimum wage of ₦24,000 for federal workers and ₦20,000 for civil servants who work for states.
Who is this one?
Employers can afford to pay their employees anything they want. What they are not allowed to do however is pay them below a living wage.
because that translates to slavery etc which leads to a whole host of other problems.
slavey or any form of infringement on the inalienable rights of human beings is not negotiable!
What bloody research did you do? do you even know/understand the fundamental reason why a human being should not be earning below a living wage?
As things currently stand, the only people that end up benefiting from workers earning below a living wage are the two professions that have completely enslaved our nation.
low wages below living wage fits perfectly into their grand plans.
Stop your daftness immediately and protect the inalienable rights of our people!
Well, well, well. No lawyer or accountant in this story…LMAO!
As previously communicated to you, anyone infringing on the inalienable rights of human beings is within scope.