EFCC issues statement on “fake” clip, releases Photos of Alleged Properties Owned by Fayose

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a statement on an audio clip making the rounds on social media between former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, who is in their custody, and Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

In the clip, Magu purportedly said that nothing will happen if Fayose dies in custody. In the clip also, an individual purported to be the former governor is heard saying he’ll not write any other statement and is ready to remain in the custody of the anti-graft agency indefinitely.

“Interestingly, the audio tape did not disclose the place where the conversation occurred and the person that Magu was supposedly talking to,” the EFCC said.

The commission continued:

Members of the public are advised to disregard this disingenuous creation as it is the handiwork of mischief makers intent on distracting the Commission from the serious work of wrapping up the investigation into the corruption allegations against the former governor of Ekiti state. The audio recording is fake as the comments did not emanate from the Chairman of the EFCC. Purveyors of this fake news especially a former spokesperson of a leading political party are warned to desist. This is coming after the commission released photos of properties allegedly belonging to the former governor. “In the course of investigating corruption allegations against ex-governor Ayodele Fayose, especially the N1.3billion which he collected from the office of the National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki, the Commission unearthed evidence that he laundered the funds into the acquisition of properties in choice locations in Abuja and Lagos,” EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwajaren said in a statement to Channels. See photos below: