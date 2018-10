The 2018 Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) Awards – Uche Pedro, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Afua Osei, Peace Hyde & Many More Outstanding Women Nominated

Exquisite Magazine has released the Nominee list for this year’s edition of the ELOY (Exquisite Ladies of the Year) Awards 2018.

ELOY Awards is an awards organised for women of excellence and it all began in 2009, a long conceived idea came to life, the Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY), the first ever successful award ceremony of its kind was packaged and launched by Exquisite Magazine, led by its publisher, Tewa Onasanya.

Tewa Onasanya of Exquisite magazine states; “The criteria for the ELOY Awards focuses on the character of the individual, her ability and achievements and how her work impacts the Nigerian and African society, through Direct and Indirect Leadership, Service, Commitment, Achievement, Integrity and Character and we look forward to celebrating all nominees and winners, every year and this is our 9th edition.”

See the full list below.

ELOY INNOVATION / INVENTION AWARD

1. OLUWAYIMIKA ANGEL ADELAJA, Fresh Direct

2. TEMI GIWA TUBOSUN, Life Bank Direct

3. UCHE PEDRO, Bella Naija

4. DR OLA BROWN, Flying Doctors

5. AFUA OSEI & YASMIN BELO-OSAGIE, She Leads Africa

MILLENNIAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY EDIYE BEAUTY & WELLNESS

1. MIZWANNEKA

2. DABOTA LAWSON

3. LAURA IKEJI

4. AFUA OSEI

5. CHIAMAKA (social prefect tours)

6. LARA COLE, Elan red

ELOY AWARD FOR JOURNALISM AND MEDIA (PRINT AND DIGITAL)

1. STEPH BUSARI

2. PEACE HYDE

3. DIDI AKIN

4. AMINA YUGUDA

5. AZUKA OGUJIUBA

6. TOYOSI OGUNSEYE

SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY LUFTHANSA

1. NELLY AGBOGU, Naijabrandchick

2. HUSTLESQUARE

3. CEEC CYNTHIA

4. GLORIA OLORUNTOBI, MARAJI

5. URIEL OPUTA

6. BISOLA AIYEOLA

ON AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (RADIO)

1. HONEY OJUKWU, UrbanFM Enugu

2. SANDRA EZEKWESILI, CoolFM PH

3. MARYANNE DUKE OKON, Nigeriainfo PH

4. SHINE BEGHO, MaxFM Lagos

5. SABINA, Naijainfo Lagos

6. FOLU STORM – Smooth Fm, Lagos

7. JOYCE ONYEMUWA – Cool fm, Lagos

ELOY HOSPITALITY AWARD

1. NIKE MAJEKODUNMI, Nuts about cake

2. RENI FOLAWIYO, Alara

3. TIYAN ALILE, Culinary School Nigeria

4. WONU LAMIDI, Travel Solution

5. DORCAS GEORGE, The George Hotel

6. AMAKA AMATOKWU, Wihn

SCRIPTWRITER OF THE YEAR

1. VIVIAN CHIJI, Ojukwu The Heiress, Losing Control, Cougars

2. DAMI ELEBE, From Lagos with Love, Skinny Girl in transit, Rumour has it

3. RITA ONWURA, Meet the InLaws, High Stakes

4. DORIS ARIOLE, Benevolence

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

1. MATSE NNOLI, MatseCooks Seasonings

2. IFEDAYO DUROSIMI ETTI AND OLAMIDE OLATUNBOSUN, Parliamo Bambini

3. ABIMBOLA IPAYE, Bimmms24

4. ADEDAMOLA LADEJOBI, Ask Damz

5. ARESE UGWU, Smart Money Woman

6. IJEOMA NDUKWE, Bubez Foods

ELOY AWARD FOR AUTHORS

1. NINA IPHECHUKWUDE ANYIANUKA, Disowned

2. AMAKA CHIKA-MBONU, How to get your wife to swing from a chandelier in a red negligee

3. BETTY IRABOR, Dust to Dew

4. LAURA IKEJI, How to make money on Instagram

5. TOSIN AJIBADE, Misfit to Hero

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH LUSH HAIR

1. MERCY JOHNSON OKOJIE: Seven & a half dates.

2. TOYIN ABRAHAM: Ghost and the Tout

3. BIMBO ADEMOYE: Backup Wife

4. BISOLA AIYEOLA: Pay Day

5. ZAINAB BALOGUN: Sylvia

6. CHIGUL: Crazy people

7. BUKUNMI OLUWASINA: Ranti mi

ELOY AWARD FOR TECHNOLOGY /ICT

1. OMOWALE DAVID ASHIRU, Country Director Andela

2. NKEMDILI BEGHO, Future Resource-limited.

3. LOTANNA EZEOGU, Skills tribe

4. LOLA EKUGO, Head of Digital, Founder Transthat

5. ARAMIDE ABE – Naijastartup

6. ABISOYE AKINFOLARIN-Ajayi, Pearl Initiative

FASHION DESIGNER OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY LUSH HAIR 2018

1. NONNINSTICS

2. STYLE TEMPLE

3. TUBO

4. MOOFA DESIGNS

5. WANNI FUGA

6. IMAD EDUSO

7. GOZEL GREEN

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR AWARD

1. AUGUSTA NWOKAFOR, Enterprising women Nigeria.

2. ESTHER IJEWERE, Women of Rubies

3. TEMILADE SALAMI, ECOWarriors

4. BILIKISS ADEBIYI Abiola, Wecyclers

5. YETUNDE FADEYI, Reesafrica.

6. ACHENYO IDACHABA OBARO, Mitimeth

ELOY AWARD FOR AGRICULTURE

1. OLUSOLA SOWEMIMO, Ope Farms

2. ADA OSAKWE, Agrolay

3. FATIMA OYIA Ademoh, Ajima Farms

4. MOSUNMOLA UMORU, FarmsShoppe

5. IFEOLUWA ARIYO, Forth Worth Farms

6. ADERONKE ADERINOYE, AgriHub Nigeria

TV ACTRESS OF THE YEAR (TV AND WEB SERIES )

1. JEMIMA OSUNDE, Rumour has it

2. ADEBUKOLA OLADIPUPO, MTV Shuga

3. INI DIMA OKOJIE, Battleground

4. LOTA CHUKWU, Ajoche

5. LILIAN AFEGBAI, Ajoche

CHEF OF THE YEAR AWARD

1. IMOTEDA, HEELS in the Kitchen

2. NENGIS KITCHEN

3. CHEF ZOEYBLAQ

4. OZOZ SOKOH – Kitchen butterfly

5. DOBBIES SIGNATURE

6. RONKE EDOHO – 9jafoodie

ELOY AWARD FOR EMPOWERMENT

1. CHISON OGBUMUO, The Conversation Cafe.

2. FUNKE OGUNTUGA, Heartminders

3. NKEM OKOCHA, Mamamoni

4. MERCY MAKINDE, Amazing Amazon’s initiative

5. SUCCESS OMAJE JULIUS, Experience Dev hub

ACCESSORY DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

1. ARIABA_LIFESTYLE

2. RAYA.JEWELRY

3. KENE RAPU

4. MORIN O

5. UREZ KULTURE

6. FEMI HANDBAGS