Buhari wants Nigerians to Remain in the Country: “Others who feel they have another country may choose to go”

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated a saying of his from his rule as a military Head of State in 1984, urging Nigerians to stay back in the country.
“We have no other country but Nigeria,” the President said in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Punch reports.
The statement read:
You don’t have to be in uniform to be loyal.
What I said long ago in 1984 is still valid today. We have no other country but Nigeria.
Others who feel they have another country may choose to go. We will stay here and salvage it together.
Just tell us what you are doing to salvage the country. or even why people are leaving and what you are doing to stop more people from leaving.
SHUT up Buhari. You have not Carried your sickly self to another country because you can wake up and order the presidential planeto take you to London anytime you want for your routine drip. what if you were like other Nigerians and leaving home is the only way to stay alive? Talking like a cow. You trained your Kids in London with oil $ and now you are running ya mouth. Something wrong with you men.
Well said. God. bless Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen
What a hypocrite! How about he should make the medical facilities better and remain in country for all his health issues. If he choses to fly out of the country for medical treatment he shouldn’t return. hiss
Don’t mind the he-goat. He didn’t remember that he only had one country when he was sending his children to schools in the UK or when he went to spend quality time and money on his British doctors or when his daughter went to have her child in Europe.
It can only be the simple minded Nigerians he must be trying to fool.
To be sincere, as a Nigerian who stays abroad. I really wanna relocate back to naija. But my only concern is securing a well secured job regardless of the pay in as much as the job guarantees growth in payment annually
Is that not the wish of everybody??? Will we have a good country and be running to other countries to start from scratch and live as second class citizens?
If our leaders weren’t so selfish and greedy, maybe we would have a country worth staying in.
Better remain where you are because from what I hear, the hunger in Nigeria is very real especially in this Buhari Era.
BN if you like swallow my comment
I am so with you on this one and I am making plans. It takes a different kind of mind to see beyond what we see now in Nigeria! And the truth is, Nigeria isn’t for the faint hearted, if you cant be beasty and are not resilient, you wont make the cut! period! My father & mum inspires me a lot, both lived outside Nigeria and relocated to Nigeria with virtually nothing, well few years later, they’ve trained 5 children abroad (UK) in hard currency, it was only God of course and sheer belief that it will all end well and it did. I’m looking at finally making my move next year & ofcourse I am scared but I’ve said to myself, its the same God that my parents served and I am a well educated, skilled, gifted woman, time to take that leap of faith too! I’;m coming home! & he’s right, the ones that want to stay away, please do by all means, but don’t project your fear on those who choose to & don’t sit in the obodo oyibo & be making noise about how Nigeria isn’t changing. How about you take that leap and come contribute your quota! Either that or you just keep shut & do you !
Stay where you are, it’s not worth it
Over and again.. This man has proven to be insensitive to the plight of citizens. He never chooses his words right! 🙄😥
Yes Bubu, we are going don’t worry your pretty head.
Bellanaija, seriously what’s happening? Where are all your commentators? California Brawler, real Nigerian, Bruno, John, Chief, Engoz, Mrs Chidukanne, etc that comments here that runs into hundreds, where are they? Please answer me and don’t swallow my comment!
They probably might still be visiting the blog without commenting you know
Everyone is now on Instagram. Nothing lasts forever.
Hello “Nigerians”. This guy is not talking about travelling abroad. He is talking about Biafrans. You all need to read your history and “his” history.. He is a complete BIGOT!!!! You all enjoy THE HATE YOU PUT IN OFFICE. we are dealing with ours over here.
well if that is so said by you, let us all leave this country and not have anybody left to salvage it just because the president traveled on medicals. He only went and came back. Haba! Nigerians.
Wow, look at you all nicely prepared with your rigorous defense.
They won’t invest their millions of expatriated foreign currency in righting the system that they all deliberately left to lapse into neglect…. as shameless past leaders themselves with obviously no loyalty to the same country…. but here you are, ready with all the excuses they can’t even be bothered to make. 🙂
Like I said above, this undisguised hypocrisy will certainly resonate with simple minded Nigerians.
Look at this clueless man!
Who likes to suffer?
Who likes to see their children suffer?
No electricity
No water
No security
No roads
No good affordable Medical facilities
And you want people with options to stay back and watch you and the other so called leaders rape the country. Drive in your expensive cars, enjoy in generator powered homes with money stolen from the country.
We hear you!
Here is something you should have said:
“We have no country but Nigeria, I vow to continue to work to make it a place where all citizens would live and thrive in, and our brothers and sisters who have left will run back home”
Instead you in your infinite “wisdom” spewed that rubbish!
If Nigerians vote again for this “guy” who travels abroad for vacation and medical treatment, we truly deserve what we are getting..
This statement alone confirms how insensitive and clueless this man is.
Well Mr. Buhari, at least your citizens are going to places where their potentials are not stiffled. Nigeria is for you and people like you. When you finish trampling on it ,fix it.That is right thing to do.
If you broke it, fix it!