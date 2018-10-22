Buhari wants Nigerians to Remain in the Country: “Others who feel they have another country may choose to go”

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated a saying of his from his rule as a military Head of State in 1984, urging Nigerians to stay back in the country.

“We have no other country but Nigeria,” the President said in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Punch reports.

The statement read:

You don’t have to be in uniform to be loyal. What I said long ago in 1984 is still valid today. We have no other country but Nigeria. Others who feel they have another country may choose to go. We will stay here and salvage it together.