Kaduna State Government Has Confirmed the Release of 14 Abducted Greenfield University Students

Published

7 hours ago

 on

14 abducted students from Greenfield University in Kaduna State have been freed. They were freed on Saturday afternoon at a site along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The students were released 40 days after they were abducted.

This was verified by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of the Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs. According to a statement posted on the Ministry’s official Twitter page, the released abducted persons comprised of students and staff of Greenfield University.

“It would be recalled that they were abducted by armed bandits in April and had been in captivity since then. Five students were gruesomely killed by the bandits in the period,” the statement said. “Governor Nasir El-Rufai welcomed the news of the students’ release and conveyed solace and encouragement to them following their harrowing ordeal.

“He assured them that the bitterness of the last few weeks, now over, would set the backdrop for positive achievements in their lives, as he wished them well for the future.”

On April 20, the students were abducted from their hostels by bandits. Three of the abducted students’ bodies were discovered on April 23 in Kwanan Bature hamlet, adjacent to the campus. On April 26, the Kaduna government announced that the kidnappers had slain two more students.

