World No Tobacco Day: Take the Pledge to Quit Tobacco Use With Millions Around the World | #CommitToQuit
May 31st every year is World No Tobacco Day and this year, the World Health Organisation has launched a campaign to encourage people to quit smoking and provide support and tools to turn quitters into winners.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to quit (if you are a smoker and get COVID, you are more likely to be severely ill).
Commit to quit today and sign the pledge here.
