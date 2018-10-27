BellaNaija

Google honours Late Stella Adadevoh on her 62nd Birthday

27.10.2018

Google honours Stella Adadevoh on her 62nd Birthday | BellaNaijaLate Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, the Nigerian hero who curbed a possible spread of the Ebola virus across Nigeria, is today’s Google Doodle.

Adadevoh, who would have turned 62 today, ensured that the patient with the virus, Patrick Sawyer, remain in quarantine despite pressures from both the Liberian government and the patient.

Adadevoh herself later tested positive to the virus and passed August 19, 2014.

Google, writing on its Twitter @googleafrica about the doodle, wrote:

Today our #Googledoodle celebrates the life of Stella Adadevoh, the Nigerian doctor, who helped stop the spread of Ebola in the country during the 2014 outbreak.

  • by_stander October 27, 2018 at 11:31 am

    I am probably going to tear-up writing this.

    A true real life superhero and most importantly a great human being.

    It is understated to say she showed us all the proof of concept that a person can be dedicated to their profession and also passionate about humanity.

    In one moment she transcended everything in the environment stacked against her by cowards and obsolete professions that have nothing to offer humanity.

    Patrick Sawyer by the way was a Lawyer, without the intervention of this great scientist would have unleashed a disaster on a scale never before seen in this country.

    They don’t mention he was a lawyer, they don’t mention how he tried to use his “legal” powers to escape.

    She Stella Adadevoh even in Glory is still communicating to us. Her story paints an even bigger picture and when we see it, she will have saved us twice.

    But somehow unless Google is celebrating this Great woman, a lot of people don’t remember something even happened.

    Yup, im just going to let it flow now.

    Happy Birthday Ma, this nation can not thank you enough, and we are yet to celebrate you.

  • Reid October 27, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    We will never forget!🙏👩🏾‍⚕️😇

  • Baybie October 27, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    The REAL wonder woman, rest in POWER ma!

  • Meelikey October 27, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Thanks to Google for celebrating the great woman. Dr, i will forever remain grateful to God and you for curbing the menace of ebola in Nigeria. Your name and decision will remain dear to my heart, i celebrate you today.

  • Rossy petite October 28, 2018 at 2:54 am

    God bless her soul..a golden light cut short by man’s wickedness and selfishness. Everytime I remember her in my thoughts I wonder how her family is faring without her. Its so painful that even our government and perhaps the society didn’t appreciate her sacrifice. Happy birthday angel. Continue to rest in the blossom of the Lord

  • Nanklin October 28, 2018 at 4:52 am

    Her story of integrity, honour and steadfastness should be written into Nigeria’s history books – these are areas many Nigerians are deficient in. Her name should never depart from our lips.

  • concerned citizen October 29, 2018 at 8:09 am

    May your selfless soul continue to rest in peace.

