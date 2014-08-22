Patrick Sawyer’s Widow: I’m Saddened & Sorry for the loss of Dr. Adadevoh

Decontee Saywer, the widow of the late Liberian-American Ebola victim Patrick Sawyer speaks about the death of Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh.
Dr. Adadevoh was the brave woman who risked her life to treat Sawyer who reportedly tried to escape.
In an e-mail to Leadership, she said “she shares the pains of the family”:
“I share the pains that the family members of the Nigerian doctor are going through. It is just a pity that Patrick had to cause this damage both in Liberia and Nigeria.”
“I want to reach out to them and express how deeply saddened and sorry I am for their loss and their pain. I do apologise if my words have cost anyone who is grieving more pain. I fall on my knees and ask God for his healing power for all of those who are still infected with Ebola. I pray for all of the families whose loved ones were taken away by this merciless killer Ebola, especially those affected by Patrick’s actions.
Ebola didn’t start with Patrick in Liberia, as we both know. Ebola was in Liberia from a traveller from Guinea since February of this year. The government knew about it and did nothing. Many Liberians, including me, called out to the government then to close the borders. They didn’t do so until one of their own, Patrick (Sawyer), died in July.
Many people died before Patrick and their lives were just as important. That is my frustration. Ebola didn’t have to go to Nigeria, Africa’s most populated country, had the Liberian government taken drastic actions sooner. I, too, have family members and friends in Nigeria, and now they are at risk because of Patrick’s actions.
In spite of my anger and disappointment with him, I don’t believe that he did this with evil intent (I could be wrong). I believe his actions were that of a desperate man. And sad for everyone involved, Nigeria was closer than the U.S. This is just my take on what he could have been thinking (of course, I could be wrong).
My regret is that I was so caught up in my own pain and frustration, that I neglected to see the pain of the innocent people both in Liberia and Nigeria who are affected by Patrick’s actions. For that, I am deeply sorry. The last thing I wanted to do was to cause them pain.
It is a pain I know. It is a pain I don’t want them to have.”
Decontee has three daughters with Patrick.
She also apologized for his actions, “Going to Nigeria was one of them. His act was one of a desperate man. Many Nigerians and Liberians are affected because of that act of desperation.”
So..
I feel really sorry for this woman. Madam, you husband’s sins are not yours. I think the problem is when she began talking abi writing/trying to explain on facebook and people began to read different meanings to it. However, lets not forget this is a woman in mourning too and when you go through emotions like that, you talk off sometimes.
Madam, perhaps its time to just keep quiet and carry on with your life. I believe this apology is more than enough. God almighty will give you (and every innocent person affected by Ebola In Nigeria) the grace to go ahead.
Amen
You are right. but its is also good that she spoke so people dont think she doesnt care..
Now that’s a more sincere and heartfelt apology.
She should stay off social media and grieve her hubby! She talks too freaking much! Smh
i believe this woman is doing all she can to explain her husband’s action (the dead don’t speak) and to do all she can to stand up for the sake of her children who will one day be affected by their dead father’s actions. this is what any woman would do including you. if she didn’t say anything people will still ask why she hadn’t spoken. she doing what she believes is right.
This woman should shut up & go away already! Why do I feel like she is enjoying her 15 mins of fame? Mschewww!
That’s not fair, I dont think anyone wants to be famous for this type of situation. I think she is trying to find peace and remove any future stigma this might have on she and her kids. According to her, she is not happy with her husband’s action. May God save us from this disease!!!
I feel sorry for her. Such burden. Can’t imagine.
She has to deal with the death and the aftermath like widows, but her’s is peculiar as she feels the need to keep apologizing. Deal with the stigma, backlash,….
sigh
Pls let dis woman be o,na her husband sin nt her.
No one’s disturbing IT. IT just won’t shut up.
awww, it’s all so sad, but tomorrow we will smile. Amen.
I want to forgive but I can’t. Sorry our reactions may be different but Dr Adadevoh’s death hit me hard. The discrimination nigerians are now suffering in other counties as a result of this is still hitting me hard. She should just fade away please.
What is done is done. Question is what lessons did we learn from this outbreak?
Is ECOWAS, OAU, individual countries, going to make provision for outbreaks like this one in the future, so that diseases are contained before they spread? Africa should start looking out for itself.
In life, it does not make sense to beat oneself over mistakes because no matter how you try, they cannot be changed. A wise fellow only worries about future/potential mistakes. That, you can change. Today, it is Ebola, tomorrow it may be another outbreak.
why is she still talking. You have escaped. Just quietly live your life and let us get on with ours as best as we can
“the deed is done……there is peace in silence”
Shut ur mouth woman,and families member of Patrick Sawyer Mr Ebola will not know peace,rest of mind and love in this world,he came just to kill innocent nigeria.why not back to USA,u the wife,3kid,is mother are thier,with best hospital than Naija,why coming here,have u tried of going around in news and cnn to defend ur killer husband,oh is time to distance from him now,i dont sorry for u,ur kids and is mother mourning,many innocent are mourning in nigeria just cos of Sawyer.
Mulikat is back
You’re a beautiful writer, but being angry at her wouldn’t change anything. Atleast from now on we will begin to treat our health care system with huge importance.
Nigerians will forever always miss the point. The fact Sawyer was the first known Nigerian case of Ebola does not mean that he is the sole reason those that have died have. The American doctor who was in Liberia (Ebola central) was discharged from Emory University just yesterday. Our Dr. Adadevoh (RIP) died this week. They both had Ebola. The difference was their nationality. Rather than continue to blame Patrick Sawyer (or now his wife), channel that energy into demanding more from your government to put proper public health processes in place so that we are better prepared. Ebola broke out in West Africa several months ago!
Your comment can fit to make sense. choi!
We would try and understand, but it’s just a day late and a dollar short
Abegi, no one want to hear what you have to say, we have heard enough. Consolation is that husband of yours is roasting in hell for what he did.
This should have been her first reaction in the first place not that previous one where she was pointing the finger and calling names. I do feel for her because she just lost her husband and is left to raise three young children who will never know their father. Her husband’s actions were his action and I agree with others that it is time for her to mourn her husband in private and move on. Her comments does bring any kind help to those affected, but just gives her attention and publicity. Best wishes to her and her children and the many others affected by this tragedy.
This woman should just shush and keep her thoughts to herself…msscheeww
Mrs. Sawyer’s advisers should ask her to stop talking. Silence can be misunderstood but it can never be misinterpreted unlike her explanations. attempts at justifying her late husband’s actions and apologies which people will interpret in different ways- mostly negatively. No matter how good her intentions are, unfortunately the more she talks, the more it seems like she is just trying to leverage on the situation to draw attention to herself. May God help us all.
And she is still talking…
HEYA, I SYMPATHIZE WITH HER.
MADAM DECONTEE IF YOU WANT TO REACH OUT TO THE FAMILIES OF THE DECEASED , COME DONW TO NAIJA AND HUG THE REMAININ ONE THAT HAS CONTRACTED THE EBOLA OR YOU SHUT UP ALREADY !
@poshilla….chai…
Quit writing let your husband’s victim’s families grieve. When you get money from interviews make sure you send some to nigeria to fight Ebola.
I can see she use style and this avenue to answer people’s harsh angry remarks at her! Hope she’s truly sorry though? Except if she intends to start a FOUNDATION in memory of her late hubby, I advice she stays low now, its getting too much!
Dis is so terrible and tragic and our prayer shld be dat may d almighty God save d whole world, Africa and Nigeria frm dis deadly infection and grant us wit a stronger immune system to be able to resist d infection in order to stop d spread. And God shld help our physicians to be able to get a proper drugs for it, In Jesus Name Amen