FacesBehindTheMask celebrates the Heroes on the Frontline against COVID-19

While awareness of it may have receded from the forethought of the masses, the truth is that COVID-19 is still a daily reality, and there are folks out there, health care workers, who are fighting it.

That’s why the folks at Faces Behind the Mask are celebrating health care workers, heroes, who are taking a great personal risk to fight the pandemic.

They are celebrating and awarding these heroes with a token, and the award is open to all active frontline workers and volunteers.

Today, they’re celebrating Patrick, a nurse supervisor and ICP Manager who was on the frontlines during the Ebola fight, and is now a crucial part of the Lagos State COVID-19 response team.

