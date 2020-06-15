Connect with us

#FacesBehindTheMask celebrates the Heroes on the Frontline against COVID-19

Celebrating Ibidunni Ighodalo's Life and Legacy

Mirabel Centre: A Call to Men in the Justice and Law Enforcement Sectors to Fight to End Rape in Nigeria

Hope Obeten of CalabarBlog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Neijae Graham-Henries the "World's Youngest Barber" Isn't Letting Her Age Get in the Way of her Goals

"It is important that while we ask women and girls to speak up about RAPE, we are also ready to listen" - Medplus MD, Joke Bakare

#BNQuoteoftheDay

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Those Days You Have Nothing To Give The World

#BNQuoteoftheDay

#FacesBehindTheMask celebrates the Heroes on the Frontline against COVID-19

While awareness of it may have receded from the forethought of the masses, the truth is that COVID-19 is still a daily reality, and there are folks out there, health care workers, who are fighting it.

That’s why the folks at Faces Behind the Mask are celebrating health care workers, heroes, who are taking a great personal risk to fight the pandemic.

They are celebrating and awarding these heroes with a token, and the award is open to all active frontline workers and volunteers.

Today, they’re celebrating Patrick, a nurse supervisor and ICP Manager who was on the frontlines during the Ebola fight, and is now a crucial part of the Lagos State COVID-19 response team.

See Patrick’s story ——————————————————————————————————————————————————-
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

