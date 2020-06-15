Celebrating Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Life and Legacy

On Sunday, the 14th of June, 2020, Ibidunni Ighodalo passed away. Her death has come as a shock to many people.

Today, we are celebrating the amazing and impactful life that Ibidunni Ighodalo lived – from her wonderful beginning as a beauty queen to her church life, founding her events company, and creating happiness with her foundation.

These words by TY Bello, a close friend of Ibidunni Ighodalo, perfectly capture the spirit of Ibidunni.

TY Bello once wrote as a birthday message:

I love the way God is scripting @ibidunni_ighodalo ‘s story.. It really should be impossible to see her become even more beautiful ( the girl is fine ooo🤗🤗)but I’ve seen it happen ..it’s that heavenly glow we’re gifted with when we live life for others .It’s inspiring to see her bring hope to so many . .. DunDun ..Thank you for being bold and sharing your journey .. for holding up the hands of strangers and letting your life bloom like it has . You really are precious ..

In another, she wrote, “The forever gentle and beautiful soul . Thank you for sharing your story .. thank you for being a true midwife .. you have put smiles on so many faces .. your joy will only get bigger and bigger”.

We will always remember the blessed works of Ibidunni Ighodalo…

***

The Isolation Centers

Since the 2020 pandemic started, Ibidunni’s project has been helping to create isolation centers for COVID-19 patients across different states in the country. She has organized COVID-19 isolation centers in Rivers, Abia State, and Enugu.

Writing about the project on @elizabeth_r_events Instagram page, Ibidunni explained that:

On this project one thing that has passed through my mind is that our people are getting better health care systems one step at a time and God is putting all we need in place. I am glad states are preparing for their people whether or not covid 19 happens there, hopefully and eventually I pray each state would have a well equipped hospital that would be able to look after its citizens even beyond this current pandemic.

Creating Happiness for Families

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation is a foundation designed to “bring joy to the hearts of couples through their fertility journey”. Started in 2016, Ibidunni Ighodalo used it as an avenue to complete families and keep hope alive for couples experiencing fertility delays.

On starting up a foundation to help other couples, Ibidunni once said in an interview:

Like I said, it was out of pain. After going through IVF 11 times. 11 times is not a joke when you’re doing IVF and I just woke up one morning on my birthday (I usually have this thing I do on my birthdays, I sit down, I pray, I have a conversation with God… ‘Last year of my life, I achieved this, I’ll love this to happen’… I write things down and we talk) and I said to him, ‘You know what, I am not doing this IVF again. How you’re going to do it, I do not know and I do not care but I am trusting you completely. And I heard something, ‘In the meantime, just go ahead and help as many people as you can’. I thought I didn’t hear properly and I thought to myself, ‘I should help other people while I wait’ and honestly, I felt life. I felt like, this is why I was born. And the meaning of my name is Ibi dunni, “sweet to give birth”, “sweet to have” and for the first time it was as though my life was playing in front of me. And I said ‘ok, I will obey this voice’. And I didn’t know how I was gonna do it, I didn’t have a clue, it’s never been done before, so I just said to God, ‘I’m trusting you on this journey, and I’m going to obey you completely and totally. You have to promise me something, that every single woman and every single couple that walks through this foundation, mentions this foundation, sees this foundation, you must give them a child’.

Her Family

Ibidunni Ighodalo’s home was blessed by her two children, Keke and Zenan. She once shared a beautiful and inspiring testimony about her kids.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

Dear God, Where do I start? You are such a loving and kind Father it’s incomparable. Your wisdom and might is unrivalled as is your knowledge. You know the end from the beginning and the beginning from the end because time truly exists in you. You knew me before you formed me and you knew my life’s journey and you prepared for me every step of the way…. My choice of a life partner though questioned by many was a divine masterpiece by you… You already saw the struggles and you knew the perfect fit for me… you knew who could handle the storms of life with me and you blessed me with a wonderful husband, friend and lover. Ever so supportive and loving. Supportive through almost a dozen episodes of IVF, never wavering, there for every test and doctors appointment. With all the societal pressures and shaming you held me and comforted me in my low times. Even when that did not work out you were already planning something mind blowing. How else could I explain the burden you laid on my husband heart to establish an orphanage even before our marriage? This same orphanage gave me my beautiful daughter who again has your hand in her life. Born on the same day as myself and named by her dad after me (such prophecy) and brought to the orphanage. Even when I did not recognize your hand it was there till our eyes saw that which was always in front of us. Again ever supportive, my husband was in support of our choice to go in that direction. The way you piece our lives jigsaw puzzles astounds me continually papa. Out of the blue a call comes to my phone and my darling aunt says I’ve seen your son. Come and pick him…. Not a clue to the process I started in faith and you made a way and Zenan became ours…. Even when I’m not thinking about myself you are thinking about me and putting my thoughts in the hearts of people. Seeing my son is a moment I would never forget. The bond was instant, and love was in full flow. How could I ever have orchestrated my life as perfectly as you have done. I’m so glad I have you papa because your ways are not my ways and your hand is evident in my life…. Thank you Father for making a way, for guiding me, for holding me, for giving me joy, for sending me peace and for completely showing my family Favour. Papa my prayer would not be complete if I don’t ask you to open the eyes of my other women trusting you for the fruit of the womb to have an open mind to different ways of becoming a ‘MOTHER’. So many children are out there looking for love and a home to call their own. I pray they experience the joy of motherhood as I do now and open their hearts to you to listen to as many options as you have provided….. Adoption does not mean you have failed them but is a way of showing what blessings you have in store for them if only they will yield to You…. a blessing which is priceless… I thank you for my two adorable kids, I could never trade them for anything in the world…. looking forward to your instruction on looking after more children ? ? Love you endlessly papa Yours Forever

Ibidunni your beloved.

Her Events

Ibidunni Ighodalo redefined the events management space with Elizabeth R events. For 17 years, she threw some of the most beautiful weddings, birthdays, and more. Her event planning agency planned and successfully executed several birthdays for Olusegun Obasanjo, Toyin Lawani, weddings, including that of media personality, Tomike Alayande, Temi Abudu, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, and many more couples.

Her Bridal Designs

Ibidunni Ighodalo was also a bridal consultant and wedding dress designer with her design brand, Avant Garde.

Her pieces have been spotted on several stars including Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermot, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Tomike Alayande, and many more.

In 2018, she gifted 15 dresses to 15 brides-to-be and made quite an impact in their lives.

She had said about the experience:

The delight on their faces when they realised they had just won wedding gowns for their upcoming nuptials was priceless 💃💃💃 Was meant to surprise a bride but we couldn’t help but give our second bride a dress as well. Joy is certainly contagious!!! Even the crowd were elated and delighted for the ladies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth R Events (@elizabeth_r_events) on May 1, 2018 at 2:26pm PDT

Bringing a Smile to Lagosians with Lights

The yuletide season comes to life in Lagos every year with Ibidunni Ighodalo’s many bright decorations across the city and it is always a major highlight in December.

***

It is very painful to lose an amazing person like Ibidunni Ighodalo. The world will miss her and forever celebrate her immense impact.