“This kidney stone can wait” – Simone Biles won’t let anything stop her from competing at the World Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles won’t let kidney stones stop her from competing at the World Gymnastics Championship starting today, Saturday.

Simone on Twitter shared a photo of herself on the hospital bed on Friday, revealing that she has kidney stones.

She’ll still be competing with her team though, she shared, not letting anything stop her. She wrote:

Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships. This kidney stone can wait, doing it for my team.

