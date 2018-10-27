BellaNaija

"This kidney stone can wait" - Simone Biles won't let anything stop her from competing at the World Gymnastics Championships | BellaNaijaSimone Biles won’t let kidney stones stop her from competing at the World Gymnastics Championship starting today, Saturday.

Simone on Twitter shared a photo of herself on the hospital bed on Friday, revealing that she has kidney stones.

She’ll still be competing with her team though, she shared, not letting anything stop her. She wrote:

Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships.

This kidney stone can wait, doing it for my team.

  • Osas October 27, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Wow! Such strength..
    The stones have nothing on her, she’s beaten it already .💪💪😿

    Love this! 6 Reply
