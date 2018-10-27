BellaNaija

First Look at Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi’s Bridal shower

27.10.2018

Bride-to-be Gbemi Olateru is currently having her bridal shower with some of her close friends. We spotted a couple of pictures on Instagram which shows the colour theme for the event was white, gold and blush. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a mini white dress paired with a princess tiara. Love!

Gbemi will be getting married to her sweetheartFemisoro Ajayi in November 2018. 

  • Miss Mo October 28, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Awwwww Congratulations Gbemi.

    Love blush pink. 😀

  • Yetty October 28, 2018 at 4:01 am

    Congratulations Gbemi!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

  • E October 28, 2018 at 7:12 am

    I am happy for you Gbemi. God Bless your marriage.

  • Rita October 28, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Congratulations Gbemi

  • Asieduah Amankwah . Twum October 28, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Oh my dearest Gbemi. I live in Canada and I started following you not today.
    You are always on point in everything. I can’t wait to see your wedlock pics.

    Please look after my Gbemi with all the world’s love thereof.

    Gbemi please humble yourself in your matrimonial home ok.

  • Osas October 28, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Congratulations to her!!

