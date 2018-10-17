Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi & Talent Manager Femisoro Ajayi are getting Married 😍

Looks like congratulations are in order for media personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi as she is set to wed talent manager Femisoro Ajayi.

Known popularly for being the manager for Falz, Femisoro and Gbemi are reportedly getting married in a couple of weeks, in November 2018.

The wedding invitation for the ceremony was shared on social media by InstaBlog9ja.

The couple has managed to keep their relationship under the radar for several months but rumors of their relationship were sparked during Gbemi’s 34th birthday in July.

About a year ago, Gbemi also shared a birthday shoutout to Femisoro without hinting at a relationship.

In a recent photo posted on her Instagram page, an engagement ring can be seen on Gbemi’s finger.

We wish the couple love and happiness as they begin their lives together soon.