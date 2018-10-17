Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi & Talent Manager Femisoro Ajayi are getting Married 😍

Looks like congratulations are in order for media personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi as she is set to wed talent manager Femisoro Ajayi.
Known popularly for being the manager for Falz, Femisoro and Gbemi are reportedly getting married in a couple of weeks, in November 2018.
The wedding invitation for the ceremony was shared on social media by InstaBlog9ja.
The couple has managed to keep their relationship under the radar for several months but rumors of their relationship were sparked during Gbemi’s 34th birthday in July.
About a year ago, Gbemi also shared a birthday shoutout to Femisoro without hinting at a relationship.
In a recent photo posted on her Instagram page, an engagement ring can be seen on Gbemi’s finger.
We wish the couple love and happiness as they begin their lives together soon.
I’m glad for them….. Congratulations!
Wow!!! Congrats dear,may God bless your union.
Good for her. After that useless guy abused her on instagram, she really made an effort to upgrade her style which I applaud. I wish her every happiness.
@Mrs Chidukane, LMAO! She started it but arguably it looks liked it served her well. She kept her head down, her mouth shut – and now it appears she’s having the last laugh! CONGRATS and best of luck to her!!
Smiled for this… Gbemi, it’s your time.. Here’s wishing you real joy😍
Which one is are getting engaged? Do people now announce about to engage dates or do you mean the traditional wedding that is generally refereed to as engagement?
or maybe you are trying not to sound like ofofo in announcing that they are dating.
Anywayz congratz to Gbemi and ofcourse the fiance. wish you all the best in your union
So happy! Congratulations Gbemi!
All these undercover 9ja loves. There is another one that I know of. Although gal is not well known in 9ja as dude. I guess 007 love is the in thing now. Nigerians have put the fear of bad mouth and bad belle to turn romantic relationships into covert affair runs.
Abeg give is gist na?
Congrats Gbemi!!!!! Wishing you two the very best! Marriage is hard work but makes life enjoyable with a compatible partner ❤️
Kept her head down?! You must not know/follow Gbemi. I definitely agree that she stepped her fashion game up. But I understand her previous disposition… she’s been in radio for nothing less than 15 years, and while she was able to update and use new/social media to express herself, she forgot that this isn’t the 90s when no one knew or cared what radio djs looked/dressed like.
Confusion in the kingdom and every!
Aww, I’m very happy for her. Congrats to them!