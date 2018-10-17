Genevieve Nnaji spotted in London with Michaela Coel, Zawe Ashton, Funa Maduka

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji is currently in London and tonight she attended an event with Funa Maduka, a creative and acquisitions executive within Netflix Original Films, Hollywood actress Michaela Coel and English actress Zawe Ashton.

Both Genevieve and Michaela currently have original films being distributed by Netflix, with Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” and Michaela starring in “Been So Long”

Check on it!

Photo Credit: @michaelacoel