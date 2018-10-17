Genevieve Nnaji spotted in London with Michaela Coel, Zawe Ashton, Funa Maduka

BellaNaija

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji is currently in London and tonight she attended an event with Funa Maduka, a creative and acquisitions executive within Netflix Original Films, Hollywood actress Michaela Coel and English actress Zawe Ashton.

Both Genevieve and Michaela currently have original films being distributed by Netflix, with Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” and Michaela starring in “Been So Long”

  • Dianna October 17, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    A QUEEN!!!!!!

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • TheRealist October 17, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Didn’t know Funa is at Netflix. She was a classmate at Harvard Business and last I heard she was interning with McKinsey in Lagos. good to see her looking out for Genny and other sistahs.

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • seen October 18, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    That’s Dorchester Park Lane 🙂

    Love this! 2 Reply
