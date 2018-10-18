BN Sweet Spot: Here’s your First Glimpse at Meghan Markle‘s Baby Bump

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as well as her husband, Prince Harry, attended the This Girl Can campaign at Government House on October 18, 2018, in Melbourne, Australia.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.
After announcing that they are expecting their first child a couple of days ago, we’ve got the first glimpse of Meghan Markle’s baby bump.
See the photos below.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage | Chris Jackson | Darrian Traynor
I love this couple
Enough of this nonsense! How can you, bellanaija, an African blog promote anything that has to do with the British monarchy? You should be the one educating your mostly African readers on the evil we suffered and continue to suffer as a result of being ruled by those murderers and rapists. Now, you’re encouraging fawning at their descendants? Those castles they live in were built with the stolen resources from colonies. The mere fact that the British monarchy is yet to be abolished should be irritating to any sensible African.
@Maju. please calm down. its not that serious.
Choi. This girl’s baby bump is the size of my normal belly. It is well. I’m not hating. Just that coke and bread will not let me be great
@newbi no kill me w
No kill me with laff abeg!😁😁😁
Lawd! Mine probably double your size… I cannot come and kill myself😩