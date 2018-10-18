BN Sweet Spot: Here’s your First Glimpse at Meghan Markle‘s Baby Bump

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as well as her husband, Prince Harry, attended the This Girl Can campaign at Government House on October 18, 2018, in Melbourne, Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

After announcing that they are expecting their first child a couple of days ago, we’ve got the first glimpse of Meghan Markle’s baby bump.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage | Chris Jackson | Darrian Traynor