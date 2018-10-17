It’s a Boy! Papa Omisore introduces new Child to the World

Papa Omisore and his partner welcomed a child into the world back in September!

The designer finally let everyone in on the scoop, sharing a video of the kid, a boy named Yazid, being effortlessly cute.

He wrote:

FOR YAZID. When your mom told me she was pregnant I literally cried like a baby. I cried because I felt like God was finally giving me something I always wanted. I cried because I feared your mom could abort you because we weren’t ready. I cried because I didn’t know if I was good enough to be your father. But most importantly I cried because I knew if God gave me a chance I would love you unconditionally and be the best version of “PAPA” for your sake. These past 10 months have been the most defining moments of my life. You came into my life and changed it forever. Above all this year taught me GROWTH. I had to grow spiritually, emotionally, and mentally. That’s why we named you “YAZID” which means Growth & Prosperity. It is my daily prayer that you continue to grow in grace and prosperity my dear son. I love you with every fibre in my body and you mean the world to me. 9/10/2018

We’re so happy for them! Check out videos of the baby below:

