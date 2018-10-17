Cassie and Diddy reportedly Split after 10 Years Together amid rumours of him dating a 26-Year-Old Model

Rapper and business mogul Diddy and his girlfriend Cassie are said to be taking a break from each other after their 10-year long relationship.
LoveBScott says Cassie’s rep has confirmed the break, and Diddy is actually already seeing someone else – 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew.
This isn’t the first time the couple is taking a break from one another. In 2015, the couple had a brief breakup and Diddy was spotted with a woman named Gina Hunyh.
Cassie is said to be no longer interested in the relationship though, especially if Diddy continues to be involved with other women.
Her rep reportedly said:
They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months.
