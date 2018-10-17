BellaNaija

Cassie and Diddy reportedly Split after 10 Years Together amid rumours of him dating a 26-Year-Old Model

17.10.2018 at By 5 Comments

Sean “Diddy” Combs & Cassie

Rapper and business mogul Diddy and his girlfriend Cassie are said to be taking a break from each other after their 10-year long relationship.

LoveBScott says Cassie’s rep has confirmed the break, and Diddy is actually already seeing someone else – 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew.

This isn’t the first time the couple is taking a break from one another. In 2015, the couple had a brief breakup and Diddy was spotted with a woman named Gina Hunyh.

Cassie is said to be no longer interested in the relationship though, especially if Diddy continues to be involved with other women.

Her rep reportedly said:

They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months.

5 Comments on Cassie and Diddy reportedly Split after 10 Years Together amid rumours of him dating a 26-Year-Old Model
  • ekomagnate October 17, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    did i hear anyone say lord of the rings *runsaway*

    Love this! 5 Reply
    • word October 18, 2018 at 3:57 am

      Ring for where? One complete decade! Abi if i was patient like this, i would have found husband…or what do you pipu think. If e don dey knack 6months wey uncle dey act confuse, i don dey dust slippers.

      Love this! 9 Reply
      • jade October 19, 2018 at 8:21 pm

        Who told you cassie hasef wanted ring? Diddy na bisexual, no straight guy openly talks about another guy junk. she was used to cover up He’s said in interview he doesn’t want to be legally married. she had her phase and moving on.

        Love this! 2 Reply
  • Xo October 18, 2018 at 1:23 am

    10 years of your life. Me that got off a 6 months old relationship, I’m on BN at this time..Nlt to talk of 10 years???

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Miss Fine October 18, 2018 at 10:24 am

    2 years tops!

    Love this! 3 Reply
