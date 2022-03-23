Simone Biles & Fiancé Jonathan Owens Are Having The Time Of Their Lives On Baecation

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

They say there’s no better way to spend a special day than with the one you love most. What better excuse to go on an escape than a baecation, which includes everything from strolls on sandy beaches and romantic meals to goofing around and just enjoying each other’s company? We couldn’t help but be thrilled for Olympic champion Simone Biles and her NFL quarterback fiancé, Jonathan Owens, as they jetted out to Turks and Caicos for a romantic trip to celebrate her 25th birthday.

Valentine’s Day happened to be the day when Jonathan popped the question to Simone. Even while they basked in the bliss of their love, the NFL athlete sent the loveliest letter to his future bride alongside a series of photos from their vacation.

“Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!!” he wrote. “What’s a better place to bring it in than paradise. Looking forward to making endless memories with you on this journey of life together, everything happens for a reason and it’s obvious we were made for each other. Here’s to your best birthday yet, and we just getting started!!!! More surprises to come. I love you more than you would ever know baby.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonathan Owens 🏈 (@jowens_3)

Embracing the summer sunshine of the Turks and Caicos islands, future Mr and Mrs Owen hung out on a boat and a relaxed beachside full of kisses and coordinated cuteness.

Check on it:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

