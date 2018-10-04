British Woman dies after Undergoing “Brazilian Butt Lift”

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) said the “Brazilian Butt Lift” surgery is the most dangerous cosmetic procedure to undergo, amid reports that a second British woman has died this year following the procedure.
According to BBC, BAAPS warned that many people are putting themselves at risk by seeking cheaper alternatives.
BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme learned that the deceased, a woman in her 20s, died sometime after August 2018.
The first woman Leah Cambridge, 29, died after having three heart attacks while under anaesthetic at a clinic in Izmir, Turkey
According to consultant plastic surgeon Gerard Lambe, Brazilian Butt Lift, a procedure where fat is taken from one part of the body and then injected into the buttocks, “has the highest death rate of all procedures due to the risk of injecting fat into large veins in the buttocks, that can travel to the heart or brain.”
A 23-year old woman who had the surgery in February in Turkey, told BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire that infected holes appeared on her buttocks 3 months after the surgery.
“I couldn’t walk properly for ages. To be honest, when the holes came it was better as the fat was leaking out, which made it possible to walk again,” she said, adding that her buttocks was leaking for three months, “soaking all my clothes”.
“It smelled. I had to bandage it up every day. I honestly wish I could go back. I was happy with my body before. And now I paid a stupid amount of money to look like this,” the woman added.
One in 3,000 people die worldwide after the procedure, according to BAAPS.
A timely warning for our ladies!
This sucks! I guess she paid the ultimate price. Smh
Shallow article. It’s not the procedure that kills, it’s going to a quack uncertified doctor who is not knowledgeable on how to perform the surgery that is the problem . This is why women should research properly before going to any surgeon. On a second note, going to turkey for a BBL is a no no!
Nope! They can still die regardless of whether certified or quack. Like everything else with treatments, every person reacts differently.
I’ll leave this to you, would you call the ones in Nigeria experienced? Yet people visit and after flaunt their bodies while some visit and end up with complications (you just don’t hear of it)
They can still die at the hands of an experienced and certified surgeon,
How about they sit at home and ask themselves why they are ready to risk their life for their looks. Because we all know all surgery is a risk.
Is this a risk worth taking? Is a bigger bum or smaller waist potentially worth your life?
That insecurity won’t go away because you get surgery, Its a a deep rooted issue that needs to bedealt with. And some people need to start by first say saying goodbye to instagram.
Baby steps.
Cocoa, thank you oh ! Surgery of any type is no joke! What I faced alone because my 16 year old needed a very minor surgery! Only God saved us , pre-surgery assessment revealed she had very low haemoglobin levels.. surgery should only be undertaken if it is absolutely unavoidable!