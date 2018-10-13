Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie delivers Keynote Speech during Opening Press Conference of the 2018 Frankfurt Book Fair

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie delivered the keynote speech during the Opening Press Conference of the 2018 Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse), the international publishing industry’s biggest trade fair.

The October 2018 event marks the fair’s 70th anniversary.

The Nigerian author and feminist icon explained that women everywhere are sharing stories of sexual harassment and gender inequality but men still aren’t really listening. She also urged men to read books by women.

Watch the speech below.

