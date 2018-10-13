This Report says Nigeria is set to remain the World’s Poverty Capital for at least a Generation

It had been reported earlier that Nigeria had overtaken India to become the poverty capital of the world.
What this meant was that Nigeria is where you’ll find the highest number of the world’s poorest people – 86.9 million compared to India’s 71.5 million.
Well, new reports are even grimmer: Nigeria may just remain this way for at least a generation.
According to a report by Yomi Kazeem for Quartz Africa, Nigeria ranked bottom – 157 of 157 countries – in the second ever Commitment to Reducing Inequality (CRI) index compiled by Development Finance International (DFI) and Oxfam.
The CRI index ranks countries based on their commitment to shrinking the gap between the rich and the poor based on social spending, tax policies and labor rights.
And things get grimmer.
Nigeria also ranked really low – 152 of 157 countries – on the World Bank first-ever Human Capital Index (HCI). The index, according to Quartz, measures “the amount of human capital that a child born today can expect to attain by age 18” using 5 factors: chances of a child reaching age five, healthy growth, expected years of schooling, quality of learning available and the adult survival rate.
Nigeria’s HCI value is 0.34 (out of a possible 1), meaning: “a child born in Nigeria today will be 34% as productive when she grows up as she could be if she enjoyed complete education and full health.”
Oh my goodness, i really hope our nations’ leadership would turn things around drastically to avert these kinda reports from truly happening
Yawn…
So long as we continue to allow those two professions to infringe on the inalienable rights of human beings, the correct answer is indefinitely.
If it looks and operates like slave camp, its probably a slave camp.
This is just depressing
The land of hard-working people, where are the money since the beginning Nigeria has been exporting “BLACK GOLD” oil? Why is it that, “Black People” have different mind-set when it comes to governance? Why is it that, we black people don’t have the WISDOM to think about the future of the young and unborn generation? Why is it that, it has become the pattern of black men in the position of authority to think only about their inner circles, especially their family? Why is it that since independence, NO African country can say 50 percent that it can take care of her self?
I know that some of you will write to insult me, hence, my question to who ever rain insult to me is: Why is it that, white people in the position of authority always think about how they can develop their country for the benefit of the people and the generation to come? Why can’t we Africans do the same even if it means spend the people money to build good roads, schools, hospitals, quality medication and housing. Nigeria has the money to do good things for the country but they would rather open accounts in Canada, USA, Europe and Iceland. Biko! think about your country!
i wanted to write a long reply but i opted for this short one instead.
Do you go to a plane crash and ask “why do black people fall out of the sky?”, ” why don’t black people know how to stay in the sky?” or “white people do it all the time why cant black people do it?”
because i’m not sure if you understand this is deliberate and systematic mass casualty disaster caused by two professions.
.. and the vagabonds will not see this ,they are busy performing the miracle of election doing and undoing. NIGERIA!!! x3 arise and eat up your enemies of peace,progress and unity
Nigerians are forever blaming their leaders and never blaming themselves. The leaders can only be what the people allow them to be. We all should be ashamed of ourselves.
Its nothing but the truth. As long as these blood sucking demons remain in power there can be no development and this is what our future will look like. Its nothing but the truth.
Why do people always swallow and regurgitate these “stats” as if it were some kind of omnipotence? Weren’t we being told by Goldman Sachs and others not that long ago that we would be among the world’s leading economies? At best, we should see these things as a challenge and call to action (and I do not just mean the so-called leaders). After all, not that long ago Rwandans were butchering each other on the streets and seemed destined for confinement in the wastebin of history, Today, Rwanda is a shining light on the continent (albeit under IMHO a barely disguised ‘benevolent’ dictatorship).
PS: Btw, we could have an entirely different discussion on the veracity of the “stats” (no one even knows how many Nigerians actually exist), but that would seem to be missing the bigger picture.