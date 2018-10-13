BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

So Inspiring! Classmates stop 14-Year-Old Nigerian from being Deported from Ireland

13.10.2018 at By 6 Comments

Classmates rally around and stop 14-Year-Old Nigerian from being Deported from Ireland | BellaNaijaNonso Muojeke was spared from deportation from Ireland, where he and his mother and older brother have lived since he was two.

In the touching story shared by RTE, Nonso and his family had moved to Ireland after his father died in 2007 to escape the ill-treatment his mother faced.

Her application for an asylum had been declined and the family was served a deportation order. An application for humanitarian leave was refused in 2017, the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) telling them that it was time to return to Nigeria.

Classmates of Nonso, however, shared a petition that was signed by over 21,000 people, asking that the deportation order be revoked. It would be unfair for Nonso to return to a country he didn’t know, they said.

The Department of Justice did listen, revoking the order, and the Muojeke family is now free to live and work in Ireland.

Nonso was ecstatic, saying:

I would like to thank the Minister [for Justice] for the humane way in which he handled my case. I am very grateful to my friends, my school, the Tullamore community and everyone else who has supported me. I am really looking forward to my future here in Ireland.

I didn’t really expect it to come so soon, I would have expected another year or two. When I heard it at 1 o’clock in the morning, my mom woke me up just to tell me, she was so happy, she kept on talking about it, she was texting Joe and Ann and all the people who supported us.

I was mostly thinking about what’s going to happen now, what’s going to happen in my future? We’ve been reading the documents, how we have to go through everything to finally solidify the residency process.

Watch Nonso and his classmates:

6 Comments on So Inspiring! Classmates stop 14-Year-Old Nigerian from being Deported from Ireland
  • Eve October 13, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Aww! Bless their kind hearts

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Ofuzo October 14, 2018 at 12:07 am

    These useless christian european governments will regularly deport fellow christians at the same time they are importing millions of moslems. Absolutely no solidarity among christians the same way it is among moslems

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Seun October 14, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Wow!!! This made me shes tears, so heartwarming. His potential girlfriend was crying too 🧐 lol.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • wisdom October 14, 2018 at 5:42 am

    Such a beautiful story! It’s such a joy to see Nonso’s classmates support him and his family this way. Also very happy for the family especially the mum, I can’t imagine the joy she must feel at the outcome of this ordeal

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • hmmm October 14, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    True friends rise above race! A government that listens to its young citizens! Will Nigeria ever be like this?

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Dandelion October 15, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    This warms my heart. Really happy for them.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija