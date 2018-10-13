BellaNaija

President Buhari implements Executive Order placing 50 High Profile People on a Watchlist

13.10.2018 at By 5 Comments

The State House has released a statement on the Presidency’s implementation of the Executive Order 6, which places no fewer than 50 high profile people on a watch-list and restricts them from leaving the country pending the determination of their cases.

According to the statement released, the implementation of Executive Order Number 6 is to ensure “that all assets within a minimum value of N50 million or equivalent, subject to investigation or litigation are protected from dissipation by employing all available lawful means, pending the final determination of any corruption-related matter.”

5 Comments
  • Keeping it real October 13, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    So who are they?

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Jaspa October 14, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Good one

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Ovadje October 15, 2018 at 6:12 am

    The slide to full-blown dictatorship continues…

    Not to defend alleged and suspected looters, but the role of placing restrictions on accused persons and suspects properly belongs to the courts of law, given that EVERY accused person is presumed innocent (until publicly tried and convicted in a court of law). Presumably, the federal high court ruling assumes that EO6 would be applied in accordance with the law in each individual case, but sadly the current Attorney-General surely ranks as one of the worst-ever in Nigeria’s tortured history.

    PS: Meanwhile, let’s see if Godswill Akpabio or Musilu Obanikoro are among the restricted.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Animus October 15, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Shame! Sounds like news from Zimbabwe.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Amaka October 15, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    This guy is a complete and total dictator. Gradually trying to rope all those that can challenge him, and lock them up. Nigerians be WOKE!!!!! This is gradually creeping in. Nigerians open your eyes and make sure this guy leaves office come 2019.. Just SAYING!!!!

    Love this! 4 Reply
