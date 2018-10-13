Religious Leaders risk losing “public respect” if they involve in “partisan politics or political controversy” – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on religious leaders to not be involved “in partisan politics or political controversy” as they “risk losing their status and public respect”.
Buhari made this known while delivering his speech at the “Interfaith Conference on Religious Harmony in Nigeria: Towards the 2019 Elections” organized by the Interfaith Initiative for Peace (IIP).
The program was organised to address the growing mistrust and lack of tolerance for among the major religions in the country.
At the event were John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar IV, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, General Yakubu Gowon, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, among others.
The president said:
Religious leaders should not be seen to involve themselves in partisan politics or political controversy, otherwise they risk losing their status and public respect.
On their part, the traditional rulers, I’ll request that you encourage your subjects to come out and exercise their voting rights as responsible citizens.
To all of us politicians, I ask that we discharge our political responsibilities with integrity, bearing in mind that we will one day give account to God Almighty.
Wait o, you did not make this comment when Mbaka was partisan towards you. You and this your one sided laws. Jisike. Na look we dey look you
With a serving VP who is a senior RCCG pastor? Lemme just coman be going.
HE HAS SEEN THE WRITINGS ON THE WALL. BIGOT!!!
Buhari, dont worry yourself, without religeous leader in 2015 you wouldnt hav been there they convince there members to vote 4 you, that was how it hapened to jona, so it will soon hapen to you, can talk any thing na your mouth it will no safe u.
No sir, from bible days and jihad days, religious leaders are always in the mix of political stuff.