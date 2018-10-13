Atiku, Buhari, meet Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby is in Nigeria, and on Saturday, he met with President Muhammadu Buhari and PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar separately in Abuja.

Welby met Buhari at the event organised by the Interfaith Initiative for Peace (IIP) and later at the State House where Buhari hosted him to dinner.

Welby met Atiku in a separate meeting with British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; former governor of Ogun state and Chairman of Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO), Gbenga Daniel.

