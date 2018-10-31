Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives Humanitarian Award at the 2018 Action Against Hunger Gala

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attended the 2018 Action Against Hunger Gala at 583 Park Avenue on October 30, 2018, in New York City.

At the event, she was honored with the Humanitarian Award, presented by CEO of the organization, Andrea Tamburini.

Every year, hundreds of Action Against Hunger’s most dedicated supporters come together for an evening of inspiration and hope and 2018 was no different.

The special night is an opportunity to reflect upon Action Against Hunger’s mission to save the lives of children worldwide and to present their most prestigious award, The Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award, to individuals and corporations that have significant contributions to the humanitarian field.

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images