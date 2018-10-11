Ethiopia announces Visa on Arrival for African Travelers

Africans who wish to see other parts of Africa can rejoice as Ethiopia has announced it will start giving visa to African travelers on arrival.

Punch reports that the Ethiopian President, Mulatu Teshome, shared the news with the parliament.

The move is said to be a part of Ethiopia’s contribution to the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

Other African countries are expected to make the same move by 2023.

The news will come as a respite after Tanzania earlier in the week announced that it will no longer issue visa on arrival to nationals of some African countries, including Nigeria.