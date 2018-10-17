‘I am completely healed’ – Maureen Chukwujekwu narrates Harrowing Domestic Accident

Fashion designer Maureen who is married to Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, took to her Instagram page last night to narrate a domestic accident that took place in her home a few weeks ago.

According to her, about three weeks ago her life flashed before her eyes when she accidentally poured hot water all over her body. She was then rushed to the hospital by her husband and was admitted as she was being treated for second-degree burns from her torso up.

Although it was a long and painful road to recovery, Maureen shared that she is completely healed and the scars are almost gone.

