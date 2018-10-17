It’s a Girl! LeToya Luckett-Walker can’t wait to Meet the Light of her Life

Singer and actress LeToya Luckett-Walker has revealed that she and her husband Tommicus Walker are expecting a baby girl!

The couple made the announcement earlier on in the year, that they were pregnant, enlisting the help of Madison, Tommicus’ daughter.

LeToya shared the exciting news on her Instagram page with a photo of herself holding pink balloons and wearing a white outfit, looking beautiful.

She wrote:

She’s already become the light of my life. Mommy & Daddy can’t wait to meet you baby girl! 🎀🌸🌷#IssaGurl

