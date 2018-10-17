Kanye West and Kim Kardashian hand out Free Yeezys to Kids in Uganda | WATCH

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian are still in Uganda and are now showing love to the kids.

TMZ shared a video of the couple visiting a school in the country and handing out Yeezy sneakers to the students.

Kim spoke to Ugandan journalists after the event, saying that she found the country beautiful.

Kanye has been handing out free Yeezys lately, first gifting Donald Trump one on his visit to the White House, then gift Yoweri Museveni his own pair when he visited the Ugandan President.

Watch the couple give out sneakers to the kids: