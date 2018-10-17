BellaNaija

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian hand out Free Yeezys to Kids in Uganda | WATCH

17.10.2018 at By 2 Comments

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian hand out Free Yeezys to Kids in Uganda | BellaNaijaRapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian are still in Uganda and are now showing love to the kids.

TMZ shared a video of the couple visiting a school in the country and handing out Yeezy sneakers to the students.

Kim spoke to Ugandan journalists after the event, saying that she found the country beautiful.

Kanye has been handing out free Yeezys lately, first gifting Donald Trump one on his visit to the White House, then gift Yoweri Museveni his own pair when he visited the Ugandan President.

Watch the couple give out sneakers to the kids:

2 Comments on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian hand out Free Yeezys to Kids in Uganda | WATCH
  • bolintin October 18, 2018 at 9:59 am

    What I have seen since she came here is the full kit she has been wearing. Hope its not the fear of mosquitoes o.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Manny October 28, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Feel good nonsense

    Love this! 0 Reply
