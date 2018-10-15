Kanye West & Kim Kardashian meet Ugandan President Museveni, gift him Sneakers

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian while on their trip to Uganda, met with the country’s president Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni shared photos from the meeting on his Twitter, writing that they discussed the promotion of tourism and arts in the country.

I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @ KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa.

Kanye is currently in Uganda to make his 9th studio album, “Yandhi.” the follow-up to “Ye.”

The rapper, according to TMZ, told the Ugandan president that he has plans to turn part of the country into “Jurassic Park.”

Yeah.