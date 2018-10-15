BellaNaija

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian meet Ugandan President Museveni, gift him Sneakers

15.10.2018

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian while on their trip to Uganda, met with the country’s president Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni shared photos from the meeting on his Twitter, writing that they discussed the promotion of tourism and arts in the country.

I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa.

Kanye is currently in Uganda to make his 9th studio album, “Yandhi.” the follow-up to “Ye.”

The rapper, according to TMZ, told the Ugandan president that he has plans to turn part of the country into “Jurassic Park.”

Yeah.

2 Comments on Kanye West & Kim Kardashian meet Ugandan President Museveni, gift him Sneakers
  • Robert October 15, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Nice one….

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tony October 16, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Real garbage. People are free to visit where they want. Yoweri is a bad leader who oppresses his own people and spits on tissues papers on podium. That alone deters tourists. It’s a shame African leaders put citizens in misery and yet pretend infront of guest how they want to turn their countries to pearls.

    Love this! 0 Reply
