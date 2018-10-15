Police releases Statement after its Officers Allegedly Killed Woman in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has released a statement on the killing of a woman identified as Anita Akapson, who was allegedly shot by police officers in Abuja.

A Twitter user @ChrisHaze_ had announced the sad news on his page, writing:

ATTENTION!! Anita Akapson was gunned down last night by policemen that were dragging with her at Maitama, Abuja …SHE DID NOTHING WRONG and her family have reported but no response Please let us get JUSTICE for Anita..make this go viral # JusticeForAnita

ATTENTION ‼️‼️‼️ Anita Akapson was gunned down last night by policemen that were dragging with her at Maitama, Abuja …SHE DID NOTHING WRONG and her family have reported but no response Please let us get JUSTICE for Anita..make this go viral 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#JusticeForAnita pic.twitter.com/c1bOzk8m8b — CHRIS HAZE GRAPHICS 🎨🎨 (@ChrisHaze_) October 14, 2018

In the statement signed by spokesperson DCP Jimoh Moshood, the police said:

RE: Death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja

• IGP has ordered the detention and investigation of Policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of Miss Anita Akapson

• He deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and assure them that justice will be done in the matter

The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October, 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice. 2. The IGP deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and hereby assure them that justice will be done in the matter. The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command is already in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police. 3. The public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident.