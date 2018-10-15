Police releases Statement after its Officers Allegedly Killed Woman in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has released a statement on the killing of a woman identified as Anita Akapson, who was allegedly shot by police officers in Abuja.
A Twitter user @ChrisHaze_ had announced the sad news on his page, writing:
ATTENTION!! Anita Akapson was gunned down last night by policemen that were dragging with her at Maitama, Abuja …SHE DID NOTHING WRONG and her family have reported but no response Please let us get JUSTICE for Anita..make this go viral
#JusticeForAnita
In the statement signed by spokesperson DCP Jimoh Moshood, the police said:
RE: Death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja
• IGP has ordered the detention and investigation of Policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of Miss Anita Akapson
• He deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and assure them that justice will be done in the matter
The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October, 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.
2. The IGP deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and hereby assure them that justice will be done in the matter. The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command is already in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police.
3. The public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident.
Senseless killings are always a tragedy, but when one hears of an apparently optimistic Nigerian who has reportedly thread the same path as some of us to return to this country that did not raise us, forsaking many professional and personal comforts in the process, only to be murdered by our own people it weighs even heavier on our collective souls. RIP Anita.
this is so painful..but the outrage is more when the victim is of a certain pedigree..why is that.?
@omomo, while people of a so-called “certain pedigree” may elicit more mainstream noise and visibility, real violent and often immediate outrage is almost the exclusive preserve of people NOT of a “certain pedigree”! Sadly, the sanctity of human life is something that’s rarely respected across the board (and “pedigrees”) in Nigeria.
I,m heart broken even though I don’t know her but whoever is responsible for her death should die by hanging, that will serve as detterent to others who may want to trade on the path in near feature.
So sad.
That this happened to Anita is unacceptable.
My heart bleeds when something like this happens
Imagine what other young people are going through in the hands of the Nigerian police force.
We must hold them accountable till they finish the investigations so this doesn’t get swept under the carpet
God rest her soul.