JamJam & Imade Adeleke are the Cutest Superheroes for Halloween!

Halloween is in full swing and Tiwa Savage‘s son JamJam and Davido’s daughter Imade should most definitely get an award for most adorable costumes!
This year, the two kids opted to be Superheroes. While JamJam was Catboy, Imade was Stephanie from LazyTown.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @tiwasavage, @realimadeadeleke
Nigerians, halloween. Nigerians, black Friday. Let’s kuku be celebrating Thanksgiving and Independence and all America’s holiday. Let’s put it out there that there is mental colonization after the physical one. The kids look nice though.
Ah… They celebrate Thanksgiving oh… You haven’t heard Nigerians resident in Nigeria wishing others ‘Happy Thanksgiving’?! (well, they may be IJGBs). Bellanaija sef does not help matters as they post about ‘summer fashion’, ‘fall fashion’, Halloween, Thanksgiving, black friday etc… I just roll my eyes.
Meanwhile I’m pretty sure I’ve never seen anything about the masquerade festival in BN owner’s village.
The whole thing just Taya me. I wonder what will be left of our culture, norms, tradition and language in the next 100years