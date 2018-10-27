BN Sweet Spot: This Model walked the Runway with her Baby at Lagos Fashion Week 2018

There are so many unique influences designers try to put into their collections on the runway at fashion shows and last night, we got a very unique and sweet one.

During the ongoing Lagos Fashion Week, a model, walking for Studio 189, walked the runway with her adorable baby on her arms. It was such a sweet moment.

A couple of months ago, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Final 16 model, Mara Martin also wowed onlookers when she walked the Paraiso x SI Swimsuit runway while breastfeeding her 5 months old daughter.

Watch it below.