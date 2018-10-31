Reuben Abati named as PDP’s Ogun State Deputy-Governorship Candidate

Journalist and former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Reuben Abati has been named as the running mate of Leke Shittu, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in Ogun State.

Punch reports that this was revealed in a statement released by the Buruji Kashamu-led faction of the party in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had notified the National Chairman of the party Uche Secondus of the approval of the list submitted by the Kashamu-led faction.

The list also named former state governor Gbenga Daniel as the party’s Ogun East Senatorial District candidate. The statement read:

The candidates’ list of the Kashamu backed Bayo Dayo exco of Ogun PDP has been received and fully acknowledged by INEC for the 2019 elections. Prince Leke Shittu and Dr. Reuben Abati were duly acknowledged as the Ogun PDP Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates respectively (acknowledgement receipts attached). Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, is for the Senate, Ogun East; and all other candidates for the Senatorial, Federal House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly were also accepted and duly acknowledged. Any rumour being peddled around by our National Chairman and National Publicity Secretary through a purported press release should be disregarded, as the duo are deliberately acting unlawfully and beyond their powers to which they’ve refused wise counsel to toe the path of rule of law.