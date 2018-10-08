Saraki, Melaye, Murray-Bruce demand N500m Damages in Lawsuit against IGP

Senators Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye and Ben Murray-Bruce have filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the FCT Commissioner of Police over “humiliation, intimidation, harassment”

The senators claimed they were harassed by officers during their Friday protest against the Osun governors election where the candidate of the APC Gboyega Oyetola emerged winner.

They are demanding N500m as damages, according to Punch.

The police had, after the protest, invited the senators to its headquarters on Monday.

The suit is praying the court to among others, direct the defendants to “jointly and severally pay the applicants the sum of N500m, being the pecuniary and exemplary damages arising from the humiliation, intimidation, harassment and unlawful attempt to arrest the applicants by the agents of the second respondent (Commissioner of Police).”