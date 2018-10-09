Kim Jong-Un wants the Pope to Visit North Korea, says South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has expressed interest in hosting Pope Francis in his country, South Korea has said.

According to AP, South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement that Kim told President Moon Jae-in during their summit last month that the pope would be “enthusiastically” welcomed in North Korea.

This is not the first time North Korea, which controls its own religion and had expelled catholic priests long ago, is inviting a leader of the Catholic church.

Kim father Kim Jong-Il had in 2000, invited then Pope John Paul II during the inter-Korean summit but a meeting never happened. The Vatican had said that a meeting would only occur if North Korea accepts Catholic priests.

President Moon will convey Kim’s desire for a visit when he visits the Vatican next week.

Vatican has confirmed that Moon will be meeting with the Pope on October 18th.

Moon has also said that Kim may be visiting Russian soon, and will possibly hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.