South African Man accuses Priest of Sexual Abuse in the 1980s | WATCH

A South African man who gave his name as Williams, has in a press conference, accused a Catholic priest – Father Bill – of sexually abusing him, starting from when he was 13-years old.

The man made this known during the press conference organised by Women and Men Against Child Abuse group on South African broadcaster eNCA.

He met the priest, who he said has “now returned to the United Kingdom” when he was living at a homeless shelter in Johannesburg in the 1980s.

He said the priest took an interest in him, buying him clothes and also taking him out to eat.

He said that the priest also promised to enrol him in a private school and one night.

One night, the priest invited him for dinner to celebrate his enrolment in a school and told him he would sleep over, he said, adding that it “was fine”.