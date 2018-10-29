This Ugandan Archbishop wants the Government to remove Tithes from Salaries

Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala, is sick of people not paying their tithes.

Lwanga, speaking during a mass, has proposed that the Ugandan government deduct tithes directly from the salaries of workers.

Punch reports that Lwanga said he was told about a similar arrangement in Germany. He asked for the support of the congregation, asking them if they weren’t tired of paying into baskets.

Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church. Give me your support as I front this proposal because it is good for us. Aren’t you tired of putting money in the baskets all the time? I was told Germans made agreements with their government to deduct monthly tithe from their salaries and forward it to the church and this money they use to build and renovate their churches.