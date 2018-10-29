This Ugandan Archbishop wants the Government to remove Tithes from Salaries

Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala, is sick of people not paying their tithes.
Lwanga, speaking during a mass, has proposed that the Ugandan government deduct tithes directly from the salaries of workers.
Punch reports that Lwanga said he was told about a similar arrangement in Germany. He asked for the support of the congregation, asking them if they weren’t tired of paying into baskets.
Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church.
Give me your support as I front this proposal because it is good for us. Aren’t you tired of putting money in the baskets all the time?
I was told Germans made agreements with their government to deduct monthly tithe from their salaries and forward it to the church and this money they use to build and renovate their churches.
Archbishop you might be shaking table you cant handle.
This is not right as God has given man the liberty to choose who to follow. God does not force anyone to obey his commandments. I am a tithe payer and i believe that people should be convinced or have conviction for actions they take or believe in. The archbishop should be more concerned about getting more people to come to church and hear the word, every other thing will follow.
When they make their way into the church -> Archbishop earned a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical Urban University in Rome in 1994.
They start to propagate madness
They will never tell you the full story – Until around 2014/2015, many Christians in Germany have been prepared to pay the extra tax for the benefits it brings them, including access to church schools and day care facilities that are funded by the state.
around 200,000 German Protestants renounced their church membership in 2014, up from 138,100 in 2012, according to provisional figures from an evangelical news agency survey published by Welt newspaper. In Bavaria, the rate of desertion rose by 62 per cent. 178,000 Catholics renounced their membership in 2013,
If freedom of religion is an inalienable right bestowed upon man by his creator what gives a man the right to charge people money for this?
The people that thought deeply about Tax concluded its a destructive measure – Anything you tax automatically gets destroyed. In fact you find that when tax is placed on things government want to discourage they even have a word for it called “Sin Tax”
Stop voting lawyers and accountants into positions of authority in any capacity – a word is enough for the wise.
This man is about to open up a fresh can of worms on religion. And i still dont know if non-christians are too also to pay his tax.
But in his completely degraded mind, he takes example of a destructive measure from a country that started 2 world wars and killed at least 6 million Jews, so he can have access to more money?
because i wonder who came to complain to him that they were tired of putting money in a basket and wondered if he can remove it directly from their account as soon as they earn their wages.