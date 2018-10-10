WATCH Beyoncé’s Sweet Tribute to “Best Friend” JAY-Z after Successful OTR2

The OTR II tour co-headlined by The Carters came to a rousing end on the 4th of October and many of the hip-hop royalty’s fans across North America and Europe will agree that each show brought with it mind blowing performances from Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

Following the end of the tour, Beyonce has taken to her social media platforms to thank the major influencers that made the tour a historic experience. Top on her list was Mr Carter himself.

She shared a video on Instagram showing some highlights of the tour alongside caption, “To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life. Thank you for every moment. I’ll be your hype man any day! To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud”!

She also thanked her team for their hardwork: