Ain’t No Party Like a Lagos Party! Omawumi, Banky W, Annie Idibia, Tania Omotayo attend Toke Makinwa’s 34th Birthday Party

Toke Makinwa turned 34 over the weekend and the media personality hosted some of her industry friends to a fun night out at The Grill by Delis.

The decor for the event was done beautifully by Partyfully Yours with loads of floral elements.

The event was attended by Omawumi, Bolanle Olukanni, Debola Williams, Banky W, Annie Idibia, Mimi Onalaja, Tee A, Bovi, Idia Aisien, Taje Prest, Tania Omotayo, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Toni Tones, 2Baba, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tunde Demuren, Fade Ogunro and many more.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Frank Ugah Photography