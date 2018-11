D’banj is making major moves for his record label, DKM.

According to Michael Ugwu, a Sony Music Entertainment West Africa lead, D’banj has just signed an undisclosed deal with Sony Music Africa that has to do with the DKM record label.

Michael posted images from the signing on social media and captioned:

DKM + Sony Music Africa. This one no be welcome this one nah welcome back #i #believe

We can’t wait to see what’s next for kokomaster D’banj.