ASUU announces Nationwide Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced a nationwide strike beginning on Monday.

The Cable reports that the development was announced by the union’s National President, Abiodun Ogunyemi, after a meeting involving leaders of the meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The strike will be indefinite, he said, and is a result of the Federal Government’s poor funding of universities in Nigeria. He said:

Having waited patiently for action and meaningful negotiation with reasonable men using the principle of collective bargaining, ASUU at its NEC meeting of 3rd and 4th November 2018 at the Federal University of Technology resolved to resume the nationwide strike action it suspended in September 2017 with immediate effect. This strike will be total, comprehensive and indefinite. Our members shall withdraw their services until government fully implements all outstanding issues as contained in the MOA of 2017, and concludes the renegotiation of the 2009 agreements. We have today been subjected to 20 years of continued re-colonisation under alleged democracy in which all the ruling class have been regrouping among themselves in their various factions they called political parties.