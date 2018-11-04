BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#GlamWOTY18: Connie Ferguson, Shekinah, Kefilwe Mabote, Doreen Morris honored at Glamour Woman of The Year Awards in South Africa

04.11.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Last night, the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year SA, which is held to celebrate 10 South African women who have obtained profound success for their impact and contribution in their respective fields, took place.

At the ceremony, the following women were celebrated as they took home the coveted award, Connie Ferguson, Doreen Morris, Thokozani Ndaba, Kefilwe Mabote, Farah Fortune, Candice LawrenceDr Sindi Van Zyl, ShekinahKgothatso Montjane and Thabile Ngwato.

See photos below:

Connie Ferguson

Farah Fortune

Kefilwe Mabote

Doreen Morris & Connie Ferguson

Connie Ferguson, Doreen Morris, Kefilwe Mabote

Thokozani Ndaba

Dr Sindi Van Zyl,

Farah Fortune & Thabile Ngwato.

Onke

Celeste Khumalo

Roxy Burger

Photo Credit: Instagram | #glamwoty18

 

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija