GlamWOTY18: Connie Ferguson, Shekinah, Kefilwe Mabote, Doreen Morris honored at Glamour Woman of The Year Awards in South Africa

Last night, the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year SA, which is held to celebrate 10 South African women who have obtained profound success for their impact and contribution in their respective fields, took place.

At the ceremony, the following women were celebrated as they took home the coveted award, Connie Ferguson, Doreen Morris, Thokozani Ndaba, Kefilwe Mabote, Farah Fortune, Candice Lawrence, Dr Sindi Van Zyl, Shekinah, Kgothatso Montjane and Thabile Ngwato.

